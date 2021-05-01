Vaccine clinic follows Marshall commencement ceremony

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall graduates walked across the stage in person this year during the spring commencement ceremony.

After a little more than a year of dealing with restrictions due to the pandemic, the students were ready to attend their graduation in person with their friends and family in attendance. At the Joan C. Edwards stadium, these graduates friends and family were able to do just that.



Marshall graduates walk across the stage inside the Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Sherri Daniels, a Marshall University graduate, recently received her Bachelor’s Degree in Arts and Psychology. For her getting to walk across that stage in front of her peers was an amazing experience.

It just felt so liberating and it felt like freedom. To hear everyone being congratulated, it made me so happy. Sherri Daniels, Marshall University graduate

After the graduates walked across the stage and out of the stadium, tents were set up in the parking lot with COVID-19 vaccinations available for anyone eligible to receive them.

For more information on where to receive a vaccine, click here.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.