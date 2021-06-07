Vaccine clinics planned at Kanawha County Schools

FILE – This Jan. 24, 2021, file photo shows a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Seattle. U.S. regulators on Monday, May 10, 2021, expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is teaming with community partners to offer second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for students ages 12 and above at Kanawha County Schools this week.

Students who attend any school and received their first dose of the vaccine on or before May 18 can get their second dose at any site. Teams from KCHD, the Charleston Fire Department, CAMC and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority will host the clinics.

Times, dates and locations for the clinics include:

Alban Elementary – Tuesday, June 8, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for students who received their first doses on May 18

George Washington High School – Tuesday, June 8, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for students who received their first doses on May 18

South Charleston High School – Tuesday, June 8, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for students who received their first doses on May 18

Nitro High School – Tuesday, June 8, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Capitol High School – Wednesday, June 9, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for students vaccinated on May 13

According to the KCHD, school-based health centers at Sissonville High School, Herbert Hoover High School and Riverside High School are working to coordinate second dose clinics at their schools on alternative days.

The KCHD says a parent or guardian must accompany the student. According to health officials, first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for those who want them and are eligible.