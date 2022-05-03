MILTON, WV (WOWK) – Valley Health, a not-for-profit group of pharmacies and urgent care centers, has completed work on their new pharmacy in Milton, West Virginia.

“We are very excited to expand our pharmacy services to Milton. This additional location will provide increased access to those living in the Milton area as well as the surrounding communities,” said Ashley Houvouras, PharmD, Chief Pharmacy Officer of Valley Health Systems, Inc. “Our pharmacy team is eager and excited to be taking new patients as well as continuing to serve our existing patients!”

The newly-opened pharmacy accepts most insurance plans and other discount programs and is also able to fill prescriptions from providers outside of Valley Health.

“We can fill prescriptions for all patients as well as take prescriptions from outside providers,” said Courtney Barker, PharmD, the dedicated Pharmacist in charge at the Milton location. “By offering these services, alongside accessibility such as with the drive-through, we are working to be available to everyone in the community.”

The pharmacy’s location is at 1417 Johns Creek Rd. in Milton, West Virginia. This Valley Health

location also provides comprehensive services, such as Family Medicine, QuickCare, Dentistry, Behavioral Health, and so much more. This Valley Health location is currently open for in-person customers, for more information or to schedule an appointment, call (304) 743-1407.