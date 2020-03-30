Valley Health Systems opens new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

Huntington, WV (WOWK) – Valley Health Systems says it will open a new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 7th Avenue in Huntington, beginning tomorrow Tuesday, March 31 at 1 p.m. due to increasing demand.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department location will make Valley Health’s third drive-thru testing site. Valley Health also operates testing sites at its East Huntington health center, located at 3377 U.S. Route 60 in Huntington, and at its former Milton health center, located 1 Harbour Way in Milton.

Valley Health says in order to access one of its drive-thru testing sites, patients must first call (304) 399-3358 to register for a Telehealth visit with a Valley Health provider. The patient will be asked to visit Valley Health’s website to learn more about Telehealth services and to complete an online Informed Consent for Telehealth. Staff will assist patients who are unable to go through the online process with registration and consent on the telephone.

Valley Health says patients will be asked to then complete a virtual Telehealth visit with a Valley Health provider using a free app, Google Duo, which can be downloaded to a smartphone or computer. The Valley Health provider will review symptoms, exposure risk factors, medical history, medications and other relevant information. Based on the Telehealth evaluation, the provider will give recommendations, which may include testing, according to Valley Health. Patients unable to access care at Valley Health using Google Duo may have a visit over the telephone.

In addition to using Telehealth for COVID-19 assessments, Valley Health says it has been granted temporary permission to use Telehealth technology to meet the ongoing medical and behavioral health care needs of other patients. While Valley Health is still seeing patients in their health centers for urgent and time-sensitive needs, Telehealth now provides a means for patients and providers to practice social distancing for behavioral health, MAT, family medicine, internal medicine and pediatric visits, the health system says. For these types of Telehealth appointments, patients may call the Valley Health location of their choice to schedule a Telehealth visit with their regular provider.

Valley Health’s Telehealth services are available for all community members. As a community health center network, Valley Health says it serves all individuals regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. For complete information about Telehealth services, a list of Valley Health locations and hours of operation for drive-thru testing sites, visit www.valleyhealth.org.

For information about all accessible community resources in response to COVID-19, visit the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s website at www.cabellhealth.org.

