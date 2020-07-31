Vandalism investigation underway at Sissonville schools

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating alleged incidents of vandalism at Sissonville High School and Sissonville Middle School. July 31, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating alleged incidents of vandalism at Sissonville High School and Sissonville Middle School.

Deputies say two newer model Toyota Tacoma pickups and a possible Chevrolet pickup were seen at the high school Wednesday night, July 29. People who got out of the trucks allegedly entered the school, leaving beer cans, cigarettes, and other debris. Deputies say they also allegedly damaged property outside the school.

Pickups were also seen on the Sissonville Middle School’s football field Thursday night, July 30, 2020 allegedly causing damage, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating alleged incidents of vandalism at Sissonville High School and Sissonville Middle School. (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone who recognizes the trucks, one of which has elevated light bars behind the cab, and can help identify the owners or drivers is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 304-357-0169, by email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, on Facebook, or anonymously through the sheriff’s office website.

