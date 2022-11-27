KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Vaughn Shafer, who served as the Kanawha County Building Commissioner since 2011, passed away, county officials announced on Sunday.

“The Commission is saddened to learn of the passing of Kanawha County Building Commissioner Vaughn Shafer,” officials say. ” … Our thoughts are with his wife Sylvia and his entire family.”

(Image provided by Kanawha County officials)

Officials say state flags will be lowered to half-staff on county property at the Courthouse Complex on Wednesday from noon until 1 p.m.

Shafer’s funeral will be held during the hour the flags will be lowered.