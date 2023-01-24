BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a vehicle fire in the parking lot of Fat Patty’s in Barboursville.

According to Cabell County dispatchers, the call came in around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday evening. Dispatchers say the vehicle hit the wall of the Fat Patty’s building. It is not clear at this time how much damage the crash caused to the building.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Fire departments are also at the scene assessing the situation. According to dispatchers, everyone in the vehicle was able to get out and no one has been taken for medical treatment at this time.

WOWK 13 News has a crew heading to the scene and will provide more details as they become available.