Vehicle crash leaves one dead in Sissonville

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County officials are investigating after one person is dead after a car crash in Sissonville.

Metro 911 dispatchers say a car was found on upside down in a creek along the 7000 block of Sissonville Drive around 8 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 24.

Responders say they found one person dead inside the vehicle at the scene.

At this time, the northbound lane of Sissonville Drive is closed, but traffic is alternating through the southbound lane.

The investigation is still on-going.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.