CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Kanawha County dispatch says that a vehicle hit the Public Service Commission building in Charleston on Tuesday afternoon.

They say that two vehicles were involved in a crash before one of them hit the building at Brooks and Quarrier Streets.

One person was transported to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

13 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.