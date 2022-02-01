Vehicle crashes into electronics store in Huntington, man arrested

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A man has been arrested after crashing his vehicle into an electronics store on 1st Street in Huntington.

Huntington Police Department’s Deputy Chief Phil Watkins says that the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. in the 600 block of 1st Street.

He says that Jeff Parsons, 35, was arrested for Driving While License Revoked for DUI.

Photo Courtesy: Kayla Rhoden

Photo Courtesy: Kayla Rhoden

Photo Courtesy: Kayla Rhoden

Photo Courtesy: Kayla Rhoden

Photo Courtesy: Kayla Rhoden

The store he drove into was Cell-Tech Express, an electronics store in Huntington, the general manager tells 13 News.

Kayla Rhoden, Manager of Cell-Tech Express, was there at the time of the crash and told us that there were no customers in the building and everyone is safe.

We heard a big crash and, like, glass breaking. It was pretty dramatic. We walked out and there was a vehicle through the window and pretty much shocked us all. Luckily, no one was hurt and we had no customers. Kayla Rhoden, Manager of Cell-Tech Express

Rhoden tells us that a crew is on the scene cleaning the crash site.

Video Courtesy: Kayla Rhoden