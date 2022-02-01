All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

Vehicle crashes into electronics store in Huntington, man arrested

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A man has been arrested after crashing his vehicle into an electronics store on 1st Street in Huntington.

Huntington Police Department’s Deputy Chief Phil Watkins says that the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. in the 600 block of 1st Street.

He says that Jeff Parsons, 35, was arrested for Driving While License Revoked for DUI.

  • Photo Courtesy: Kayla Rhoden
  • Photo Courtesy: Kayla Rhoden
  • Photo Courtesy: Kayla Rhoden
  • Photo Courtesy: Kayla Rhoden
  • Photo Courtesy: Kayla Rhoden

The store he drove into was Cell-Tech Express, an electronics store in Huntington, the general manager tells 13 News.

Kayla Rhoden, Manager of Cell-Tech Express, was there at the time of the crash and told us that there were no customers in the building and everyone is safe.

We heard a big crash and, like, glass breaking. It was pretty dramatic. We walked out and there was a vehicle through the window and pretty much shocked us all. Luckily, no one was hurt and we had no customers.

Kayla Rhoden, Manager of Cell-Tech Express

Rhoden tells us that a crew is on the scene cleaning the crash site.

Video Courtesy: Kayla Rhoden

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS