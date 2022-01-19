Vehicle crashes into home in Rand

UPDATE: (4:35 P.M. Jan. 20, 2022) – Malden’s fire chief tells WOWK 13 News they believe the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a home in Rand may have suffered a medical emergency.

UPDATE: (4 P.M. Jan. 19, 2022) – First responders say two people were trapped after a car crashed into a house in Rand.

According to crews on the scene, the driver of the car was trapped inside after the crash. Crews were able to get them out, and there were no other passengers in the vehicle.

Crews also say two people were in the home at the time of the crash. One of those people became trapped under the vehicle. First responders tell 13 News they did have a hard time getting this person free.

RAND, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene after a vehicle has crashed into a home in Rand, West Virginia.

Dispatchers say the call for the crash came in around 1:45 p.m. this afternoon, Jan. 19, 2022, on Raven Drive. Officials tell WOWK 13 News someone is trapped in the crash and first responders are working to get them out safely.

There is no word on what caused the crash or the extent of any injuries.