HERNSHAW, WV (WOWK) — A vehicle crashed into a house in the community of Hernshaw in Kanawha County.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 9:45 p.m.

They say it happened in the 3500 block of Lens Creek Road in Hernshaw.

Dispatchers say no one has been taken to the hospital.

One lane of Lens Creek Road is shut down.

The Marmet Volunteer Fire Department, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Kanawha County medics are on the scene.