UPDATE: (1:15 p.m. Oct. 21, 2022) – Authorities confirm a man has died after a vehicle crashed into a pond in the Ashton area of Mason County.

There is no word at this time on what caused the crash.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in Mason County pulling a vehicle from a pond. Oct. 21, 2022 (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Reporter Rachel Pellegrino)

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in Mason County pulling a vehicle from a pond.

According to authorities, the crash happened in on Route 2, also known as Huntington Road, between Ashton and Glenwood this morning around 11 a.m., Oct. 21, 2022, and first responders received the call around 11:21 a.m.

Witnesses on scene tell WOWK 13 News one person was in the vehicle at the time of the crash and only one vehicle is believed to have been involved. Authorities say they do not know the person’s condition, but do believe they are still in the vehicle.

Authorities say at this time, they are not sure what caused the crash.

First responders from Mason and Cabell counties in West Virginia and Gallia County in Ohio are on the scene. This is a developing story and we will update this article with more details as they become available.