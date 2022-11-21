One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a shop on Route 10 in the Barboursville area, dispatchers say.

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a shop on Route 10 in the Barboursville area, dispatchers say.

Cabell County dispatchers say this happened just before 8:15 p.m. in the 5200 block of Route 10.

They say the vehicle went into a driveway and then went into the shop.

One person was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, dispatchers say.

Dispatchers say no roads are shut down at this time.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, the Salt Rock Volunteer Fire Department and Cabell County EMS all responded to the crash.