KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene where a vehicle went off the interstate near the Elkview area.

Kanawha County dispatchers say that a vehicle went off a bridge over Little Sandy Creek on I-79 onto Little Sandy Rd. below.

There is no word yet on the extent of any injuries.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.