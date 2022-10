Car engulfed in flames near Sheetz in Cross Lanes

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — A car was on fire near the Sheetz and Rural King on Lakeview Drive in Cross Lanes.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in just before 8:30 p.m.

They say the fire is under control and no injuries are being reported.

Car engulfed in flames near Sheetz in Cross Lanes (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Photographer Adam Stephens)

Dispatchers say crews are waiting on a wrecker.

The Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.