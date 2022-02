UPDATE: (6:44 P.M. Feb. 24, 2022) – The westbound lanes of I-64 have reopened after a vehicle fire near Teays Valley.

TEAYS VALLEY, WV (WOWK) – A portion of the westbound lanes of I-64 are shut down near Teays Valley due to a car fire.

Putnam County dispatchers say the fire was reported shortly after 5 p.m. at the 42 mile-marker.

No injuries have been reported and there is no word on what caused the fire.

We will continue to update this story as more details become available.