Vehicle fire spreads to cars parked at dealership

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The eastbound lanes of Route 60 were closed while crews worked to extinguish a fire involving multiple vehicles at a vehicle dealership, according to West Virginia 511. While the road is reopened, 511 is still urging drivers to use caution in the area.

A vehicle pulled off the side of Route 60 and then caught fire Tuesday, March 2. The fire then spread to vehicles parked in the front row of River City Subaru. (Photo Courtesy: Ikie Light)

Cabell County Dispatch says around 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 2, a driver having mechanical problems with his SUV pulled over on the shoulder in front of the River City Subaru dealership on Route 60.

The driver then noticed smoke in the vehicle and the vehicle then caught fire. Dispatchers say the fire spread to five or six of the cars parked on the front row of the dealership’s lot.

No injuries have been reported, according to dispatchers. The Huntington Fire Department and the Green Valley and Barboursville Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.