KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – One person was taken to the hospital after the driver of a car crashed into a parked police cruiser in Marmet.

The incident happened just before 9 p..m on the 10 thousand block of MacCorkle Avenue.

Crews worked to clear the scene quickly after the driver struck the cruiser, that was thankfully unoccupied.

There is no word on the extent of injuries to the other driver.