Vehicles drive through high water in Lawrence County, OH

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — With heavy rains making their way into the area this week, high water is always a concern on roads.

As of the morning of Wednesday, May 20, 2020, mile marker 12 on SR 93 in Lawrence County is closed due to high water.

Officials want to remind folks that they should never drive through high water, heeding the warning, “turn around, don’t drown.”

The high water, however, didn’t stop several people from attempting to drive through it. Out of 8 cars 13 News Reporter Shannon Litton saw out Wednesday morning, only one of them turned around to find an alternate detour to their destination.

Follow Shannon Litton on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories