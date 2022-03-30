HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — There are indications tonight that we may be getting close to a verdict in the huge opioid lawsuit filed on behalf of the City of Huntington and Cabell County.

Cabell County and Huntington sued pharmaceutical giants Cardinal Health, Ameri-Source Bergen and McKesson.

The case was tried in Federal Court in Charleston and alleges that the drugmakers flooded West Virginia with millions of pills, leading to the opioid epidemic.

Sources tell 13 News that today, Mar. 30, 2022, Federal Judge David Faber threw out a motion by the pharmaceutical companies for a “direct verdict” which could essentially dismiss the case in their favor.

This could mean a ruling in favor of Cabell County and Huntington could be coming soon.