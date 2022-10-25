MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man accused of a Pomeroy murder was found guilty by a Meigs County jury on Tuesday.

Keontae Nelson was found guilty on all six charges: murder, murder, complicity, conspiracy, burglary, and tampering with evidence.

Nelson is one of three defendants charged in the death of 25-year-old Kane Roush, who was fatally shot in Pomeroy, Ohio on Easter morning, April 4, 2021.

Jaquan Hall, one of the other two defendants, was found guilty of aggravated murder, murder, conspiracy, and complicity in early October.

The third defendant, Richard Walker, pleaded guilty to lesser charges and testified against both Nelson and Hall.

Both Nelson and Hall will be sentenced on Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.