CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Greenup County Public Safety says they are getting reports of a Verizon Wireless outage in the Tri-State.

People are saying they are having issues making general calls and possibly calling 911.

Greenup County Public Safety says they have not received an official report from Verizon. However, they received several reports from citizens and emergency agencies.

13 News has reached out to Verizon, but we have not yet gotten a response. This story will be updated as more information comes in.

Residents of Greenup County can try calling (606) 473-1411 instead of 911 if they are experiencing Verizon service issues. They can also try to text 911 by putting “911” in place of the outgoing phone number.