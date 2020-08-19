Veteran killed in motorcycle crash honored with a bridge in his name

TORNADO, WV (WOWK) – With the clip of the scissors, the Richard Smoot Bridge was dedicated outside Tornado, West Virginia.

Several hundred people gathered to honor the veteran of the Vietnam War. Smoot survived that war and came home – but 20-years later decided to once again offer service to his country.

“He told me he was going to re-enlist again.. I said ‘Dick you’re 40 years old,’ and he said that doesn’t matter. And so he reenlisted and what an accomplishment he made it was unbelievable to the guys in his unit.” Veteran Rick Eggleton

I’m in Tornado today where they honored Veteran Richard Smoot with a ceremony to dedicate a bridge in his name. He served 3 different times before he was tragically killed on his motorcycle in 2015.



Full story tonight on 13 news and at https://t.co/grbgJviJdp @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/V2YbRqtQwx — Erin Noon (@ENoonWOWK) August 19, 2020

He served in both Iraq and Afghanistan before he tragically & unexpectedly died in a 2015 motorcycle accident.

Friends, family, community members, and fellow veterans, offered their testimonies, praising his service to the United States.

But for those who knew him best – Smoot didn’t need the recognition. And now, that commitment to his country and community is forever marked, just a mile from his home.

Follow Erin Noon on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories