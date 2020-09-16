‘Veteran Stand Down’ event has a different twist

Masks, hats, and ‘Girl Scout Cookies’ are among some of the items veterans are getting during Veteran Stand Down Month. (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo/Photojournalist Chris Holtzapfel)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Annual “Veteran Stand Down” looks a little different this year.

Instead of closing down 9th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues to host veterans, the stand down is coming to the veterans themselves across parts of the Mountain State and even Eastern Kentucky.

The event is meant to provide resources, provide veterans with health screenings, and have access to things they may need like sleeping bags, hygiene supplies, and food.

“Veterans and their families, they come in (and) they’re all crowded into this area. This year, that was not something we could do due to safety,” said Angela Miller, Homeless Program Coordinator at the Community Resource and Referral Center (CRRC) in Huntington. “(We were) trying to figure out how we could still have this day without bringing everyone in (and) risk their health.”

The goal is to reach 400 veterans where they are, meaning food and other supplies are being delivered to veterans, across the 24 counties the CRRC serves.

As of Monday, the CRRC has already reached 146 Veterans and hope to get to 300 by the end of the week.

If you’re a veteran and need resources, you can call the CRRC at (304) 429-6755 ext. 4602.

Follow Shannon Litton on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.