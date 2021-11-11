Veteran who struggled with homelessness helps others through his passion for animals

CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) — Many people who know Jerry Anderson, know him for his passion and service for animals. But not many know him for his service to his country.

Jerry has been a humane officer in Charleston for almost a decade, but his passion for serving others began when he joined the United States Army as infantry personnel.

“I served 10 years overseas. I got back in 1992, so 15 years in the service,” said Jerry Anderson, Humane Officer with Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.

He learned many life lessons while in the service, mainly understanding having compassion for others.

“I was up north, they had never seen Americans before and we were one of the first black Americans they have seen in that area we were stationed,” said Anderson.

Those who work with Jerry say you can see his humble compassion every day.

“Jerry going through the community and offering help and assistance to those who can’t afford their pets but love their pets and want to keep them he is invaluable for that,” said Sarah Tolley with the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.

At the Humane Association, Jerry has made it his passion to help those with animals who may be experiencing homelessness. That’s because he experienced it firsthand when he got out of the service.

“I came here homeless – that’s why I came here. I reestablished and got myself back together. A bunch of veterans helping veterans. So, I came here, and it works here. It really does because it helped me,” said Anderson.

Whether it’s providing food or bringing resources to those in need, no requests are too small for Jerry.

“The homeless veterans that have pets, we want to help them to set up a spot where the veterinarians, Dr. Todd, will look at the animal,” said Anderson.

If you are experiencing homelessness or are struggling and need help with an animal, you can contact the Kanawha-Charleston Humane association and they will help.

