SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – Veterans Day may have been observed on Friday, Nov. 11, but the sentiment continues throughout the month of November.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, students at Burlington Elementary School in South Point, Ohio, hosted veterans during an assembly as a way to say “thank you!”

Each veteran introduced themselves and the students sang songs and gave speeches. They also decorated the walls with thank you notes and learned how to properly fold the U.S. Flag – learning the meaning behind it with each fold.

“We tried to make this a celebration as well as educational because it’s important that our students know why we celebrate this day,” said event coordinator Harriette Ramsey.

After the assembly, the veterans were treated to lunch with the students.