WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) – West Virginia veterans are voicing their concerns over proposed changes to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) held a listening session so veterans could discuss the potential impact on care and services.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs released its preliminary recommendations for the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission (AIR). Services would be drastically reduced for rural veterans in the Tri-State and across the country.

“The AIR Commission is supposed to modernize the VA,” Manchin said. “So far, what we have been able to find is, just, unfairly targeted rural areas because of population, not because of the amount of service or the amount of concentration of service, but just population.”

If implemented, the recommendations would downsize three of four VA Medical Centers in West Virginia.