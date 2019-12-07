Victim identified in fatal Cabell County crash

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed in a single-vehicle accident early this morning on Davis Creek Road in Barboursville.

Sheriff Chuck Zirkle says Justin Baisden, 22, of Lincoln County died when his vehicle slid on ice as he was rounding a curve and went off the road into a tree. The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. this morning.

