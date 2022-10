CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says Charleston Police Department responded to a call about a shooting at the 1000 block of Hillcrest Drive, East, in Charleston Friday around 11:55 p.m.

CPD arrived on the scene and told Metro the victim left before the law enforcement got there.

Metro 911 does not have further information about the shooting.

13 News reached out to CPD for an incident report. This is a developing story.