Victim, suspect taken to hospital after Ohio stabbing

SCIOTO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Scioto County, Ohio.

The Portsmouth Police Department says they were called to Kentland Avenue in Sciotoville around 1:07 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10 regarding a reported stabbing. The caller told responding officers the suspect was still on scene inside an apartment.

The Portsmouth PD says officers located and detained the suspect who was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. The victim was taken by Air Evac to a trauma center in Huntington. Police say the victim is currently in stable condition. No names have been released at this time regarding the incident.

The Portsmouth Police Investigation is investigating and a search warrant has been obtained for the apartment. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Department at 740-354-1600.