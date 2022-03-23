UPDATE (2:35 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23): Kentucky State Police have identified the victims as 20-year-old Jaion Divins, of Ohio, and 21-year-old Lendin Ellis, of Ohio.

This is an update to a story originally published on March 19, 2022. The original story is below.

Two people are dead and one was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pike County on Friday, Mar. 18, 2022.

The Kentucky State Police says they received a call about a shooting on Widows Branch Road in the Stopover community of Pike County on Friday.

They say troopers and investigators found three individuals, two of which suffered fatal gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office. One other person had been shot and was taken to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.