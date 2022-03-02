UPDATE (10:19 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2): The two people who lost their lives in a mid-February head-on crash have been identified.

The Boyd County Coroner’s Office says that the victims were 57-year-old Opel Wilkes and 55-year-old Rigoberto Madrigal, both of Charleston.

Original story from Feb. 16, 2022

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—Two people are dead, and one person is injured after a crash in Boyd County, Kentucky on Tuesday afternoon.

Dispatchers say it happened around 3:30 p.m. along State Route 168 in Catlettsburg.

The Coroner’s office says the driver of one vehicle crossed the center line and hit the other vehicle head-on. The driver of the other vehicle and a passenger were both killed.

No names have yet been released in this case.