LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A former funeral home co-owner will serve up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to 21 counts related to child porn and voyeurism in early March.
Richard Slack was in court in Lawrence County on Thursday, and he received the State’s recommended sentence of 16 to 20 years in prison, 5 years post-release control and tier 2 sex offender registration status.
All the victims agreed to the plea deal according to Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson.
Slack, of Chesapeake, Ohio, was indicted on February 23rd on 11 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony, and 10 counts of voyeurism, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Slack was a former co-owner of a funeral home in South Point and is alleged to have invaded the privacy of others by videotaping and filming for sexual gratification.
Two of the victims have shared their impact statements made to the Court with 13 News:
“Your Honor, I am hear today as a victim. I want the court to know the emotional roller-coaster my family has been on this past year. We have been living in a nightmare. Richard Slack was someone I thought I knew. He was my teacher, my mentor, my friend and I considered him my family.
I trusted this man with my children. It makes me sick to my stomach every time I think about what he has done. His betrayal to me and my family are impossible to comprehend.
I’m not able to go into a public restroom, dressing room, or anywhere that is meant to be private without looking for a camera. I have lost sleep. I have dreams about this painful experience. This ordeal is always on my mind, and I can’t seem to escape it. He has hurt me, my sister, my family and many more people other than the 21 counts he is charged with.
I am angry.
I don’t understand how someone I thought so highly of and trusted could do something like this. I do not feel sorry or have sympathy for him. The lack of respect he has shown all our customers, people in the community and the organizations he was involved with; it’s really disgusting.
I feel sorry and have sympathy for my family, the victims and every other person he has fooled into thinking he was a standup citizen. I don’t ever want to mention his name or see him ever again.
I will work on my healing and forgiveness, but today is not that day. This nightmare we have been living in is almost over. I’m looking forward to putting him and this disturbing ordeal behind me.
I will continue to pray for all the victims involved and will be here to support them however I can.”Victim 1’s Impact Statement
“Your Honor, today makes 331 days, 10 months and 27 days I’ll never be able to get back. 47 weeks and 2 days of constantly replaying back everything I discovered and still can’t wrap my head around it.
Why? Why would someone, who was like my second dad, do something like this. Someone I have known for almost 20 years and trusted 100%. My children and family adored him.
The actions of Richard Slack have completely impacted and changed my family’s life forever. When my husband and I told our children Rick wasn’t a part of the business anymore, they all cried. I cannot even begin to describe the feelings of betrayal, anger, sadness, hurt and invasion of privacy we have.
My trust is broken. I can’t go into a restroom without looking for a camera. I wake up thinking about what has happened and go to bed with it on my mind. The last year has been one of the longest and painful years of my life. My children know their mommy isn’t the same, but don’t know what is wrong and I won’t tell them. They are innocent children.
I’m a victim, my family and friends are victims. Complete innocence has been taken away from the little girls involved.
This terrible situation has tested my family, my marriage, my business, and friendships to the fullest. I could have easily given up. that would have been the easy way out. Instead, I chose to fight. I will protect everything I have and love. I am a survivor, and so are all the other victims. I’m still the same person as before, but my skin is thicker. I have scars on my heart that remind me of what has happened, but it doesn’t define my future.
I want to Personally thank my attorney (redacted), Special Agent (redacted), Prosecutor Brigham Anderson, my family and friends for their prayers, love support and dedication to this heartbreaking case. I have been an emotional mess and they have been there to see it through and make sure justice is served.
Rick, my heart breaks for you, your family and all the victims. I will never understand why. I wish this would have never happened, but I can’t change what you have done. As hard as it is, I am pleased that you have admitted to what you have done and are not taking this to trial. This has been hard enough for everyone involved and we are ALL ready to put this behind us.”Victim 2’s Impact Statement