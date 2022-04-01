LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A former funeral home co-owner will serve up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to 21 counts related to child porn and voyeurism in early March.

Richard Slack was in court in Lawrence County on Thursday, and he received the State’s recommended sentence of 16 to 20 years in prison, 5 years post-release control and tier 2 sex offender registration status.

All the victims agreed to the plea deal according to Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson.

Slack, of Chesapeake, Ohio, was indicted on February 23rd on 11 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony, and 10 counts of voyeurism, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Slack was a former co-owner of a funeral home in South Point and is alleged to have invaded the privacy of others by videotaping and filming for sexual gratification.

Two of the victims have shared their impact statements made to the Court with 13 News:

“Your Honor, I am hear today as a victim. I want the court to know the emotional roller-coaster my family has been on this past year. We have been living in a nightmare. Richard Slack was someone I thought I knew. He was my teacher, my mentor, my friend and I considered him my family. I trusted this man with my children. It makes me sick to my stomach every time I think about what he has done. His betrayal to me and my family are impossible to comprehend. I’m not able to go into a public restroom, dressing room, or anywhere that is meant to be private without looking for a camera. I have lost sleep. I have dreams about this painful experience. This ordeal is always on my mind, and I can’t seem to escape it. He has hurt me, my sister, my family and many more people other than the 21 counts he is charged with. I am angry. I don’t understand how someone I thought so highly of and trusted could do something like this. I do not feel sorry or have sympathy for him. The lack of respect he has shown all our customers, people in the community and the organizations he was involved with; it’s really disgusting. I feel sorry and have sympathy for my family, the victims and every other person he has fooled into thinking he was a standup citizen. I don’t ever want to mention his name or see him ever again. I will work on my healing and forgiveness, but today is not that day. This nightmare we have been living in is almost over. I’m looking forward to putting him and this disturbing ordeal behind me. I will continue to pray for all the victims involved and will be here to support them however I can.” Victim 1’s Impact Statement