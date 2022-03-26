CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—13 News has obtained viewer video of the fight that interrupted traffic on Corridor G on Friday.

This is an update to a story published on Friday, March 25. The original story is below.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—An accident turned into a fight on Rt. 119 on Friday.

Kanawha County Metro says that two vehicles were involved in the crash, and a fight broke out between the people involved. Charleston PD and Charleston FD responded.

Traffic can be seen moving very slowly in both northbound lanes of Rt. 119.

Law enforcement is still on the scene.