WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police are hoping someone recognizes a man caught on camera breaking into a tower site that belongs to Wayne County Emergency Services.

It happened on November 26 at the site on Ferguson Ridge Road in Dunlow.

Troopers believe that the person or people responsible were trying to steal copper wiring and then realized they were on camera, and eventually cut the camera wires as well.

If you know something or recognize the person in the video you are asked to call WVSP at 304-272-5131.