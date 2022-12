27-year-old Gretchen Flemming, of Vienna, has been reported missing (Photo Courtesy: Parkersburg Police Department)

WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — 27-year-old Gretchen Flemming, of Vienna, has been reported missing, according to the Parkersburg Police Department.

The photo used is around two years old, officers say.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If you have any information on Flemming’s whereabouts, contact Detective J. M. Zimmerman at 304-424-1072.