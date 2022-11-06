HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A vigil was held on Sunday evening for the man struck by stray gunfire last week in Huntington.

The criminal complaint states that Joseph Bryan, a D.P. Dough employee, was working when an argument broke out at the neighboring Premier Pub & Grill on Fourth Avenue. Stray bullets struck Bryan, and he was seriously injured in the incident.

Bryan was taken to the hospital’s intensive care unit with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the criminal complaint. On Friday, authorities said the man was in critical condition.

At Bryan’s vigil, his friends and family placed his picture just feet away from where he was gravely injured.

(Photo courtesy of Shortness Varney)

Two people were arrested in connection to the shooting, 21-year-old Kristopher Brown and 20-year-old Gavin Scott Bailey, both of Huntington.

It is unknown at this time what the victim’s updated condition is, but 13 News will continue to provide details as they come in.

