IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — A candlelight vigil will be held for Selina Easter, 20, and Summer Algarakhuly, 18, who were both murdered in Ashland, Kentucky, on June 17.

The vigil is Monday at 8:30 p.m. at 9th St Park, Ironton, Ohio.

The suspect, John F. Tooson, 32, of Ashland, fled the scene in Easter’s vehicle. Tooson ended up in Toledo where he barricaded himself from law enforcement, according to officers.

Officers say Tooson then came outside and shot himself. He is currently in the hospital. They say no one else was injured.

Tooson has two warrants for murder, wanton endangerment in the first degree, and theft of an automobile.

The Ashland Police Department is working with the Toledo Police Department. They are still looking for a motive.