NEW BOSTON, OHIO (WOWK) — A candlelight vigil will be held for 4-year-old Zsailynn Amari Conley, who was fatally shot shortly before midnight on Sunday in Portsmouth, Ohio.
The vigil will be held at Millbrook Park in New Boston, Ohio, on Wednesday at 8 p.m.
“We are devastated at the loss of Zsailynn Amari Conley. Please pray for his family, the workers here, along with all the children who are affected by this tragedy. A candlelight vigil will be held at the New Boston Park, Wednesday, June 15 at 8pm.Roots Child Care Center
All are welcome to attend.”