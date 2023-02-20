POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – The Village of Pomeroy is implementing a new system to help make sure residents are aware of emergencies and other warning and alert messages for their area.

According to the Village of Pomeroy and the Pomeroy Police Department, the new “Code Red Call System” is designed to help village officials send out an alert to residents when issuing boil water advisories, water system emergencies and other general warning messages.

Village officials say residents who wish to be included in the call system will need to sign up by contacting the Water Office with their home and/or cell phone number. Those who wish to sign up can contact the Water Office at 740-992-3121 and choose Option #2, or take your phone information in person to the Water Office, located at 660 E Main St A, in Pomeroy.

According to the Village of Pomeroy, the system will be able to contact the residents through both voice messages and text messages.