VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is in custody after a child porn investigation in Vinton County, Ohio.

The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says they executed a search warrant on Sowers Rd. after receiving information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. They say someone at the residence was downloading numerous child pornography videos.

Deputies arrested 28-year-old Rocky Montgomery and seized multiple electronic devices from the residence. Montgomery is charged with pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor.

He is currently being held at Southeast Ohio Regional Jail awaiting a bond hearing later this week.