HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County was killed in a vehicle crash in Hocking County, Ohio early this morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 on State Route 93 near milepost 1 in Washington Township.

Troopers say the victim, identified as Ethan Cole Fout, 19, of McArthur, was driving north on State Route 93 when the vehicle, a 2000 Ford F-250, went off the right side of the road.

According to the OSHP, the driver attempted to get back on the road and over-corrected. The vehicle then slid off the left side of the road, striking a tree.

Authorities say Fout was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. The Hocking County Coroner’s Office pronounced Fout dead at the scene.

The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, the Logan Fire Department, the Washington Township Fire Department and the Hocking County Coroner’s Office assisted the OSHP at the scene.