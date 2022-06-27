PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A Virginia man was arrested after he allegedly shot a woman in the Freeburn community of Pike County on Saturday.

The Kentucky State Police say they found a woman, Pamela Owens, who was shot near State Highway 194E. Owens was taken to the hospital.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

Troopers say after an initial investigation, they found that James Lester, 32 of Virginia, shot Owens.

They say Lester was arrested and is in Pike County Detention Center. He is currently being charged with Assault in the first-degree and Wanton Endangerment in the first-degree.