CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man from Virginia has been sentenced to prison for traveling across state lines to engage in illicit sexual activity with a minor.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Austin James Quesenberry, 28, of Dublin Virginia will spend the next three years and 10 months in prison followed by a 10-year supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Court documents say Quesenberry traveled to St. Albans, West Virginia on Dec. 21, 2021 to meet who he believed to be a 14-year-old girl with the intent of engaging in illicit sexual activity. He also sent sexually explicit videos of himself to the person he thought to be a minor.

Quesenberry pleaded guilty to the charges in March 2022.