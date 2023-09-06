CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Virginia man has been sentenced in West Virginia for his role in a drug trafficking operation busted through “Operation Smoke and Mirrors.”

According to the Department of Justice, Todd Tyler Snead, 57, of Waynesboro, Virginia, pleaded guilty in court on May 23 to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Snead was arrested as part of Operation Smoke and Mirrors, which is a major drug trafficking investigation that has resulted in the largest seizure of methamphetamine in West Virginia history. A total of 30 individuals have been arrested in the operation, and law enforcement agencies have seized more than 200 lbs of meth, 28 lbs of cocaine, 20 lbs of fentanyl, 18 firearms, and $747,000 in cash.

According to court records, Snead admitted that on March 14, 2023, he traveled to St. Albans to pick up approximately four pounds of meth from one of his co-defendants. The DOJ says at that time, law enforcement officers then followed Snead to a hotel in Cross Lanes, West Virginia, where they found methamphetamine in the trunk of his vehicle. Snead was arrested at the scene.

The DOJ says prior to his arrest, Snead had allegedly picked up “pound-level quantities” of meth from the co-defendant for several months.

Snead was sentenced to 10 years in prison, which will be followed by five years of supervised release.