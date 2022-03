CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Wendy’s sign on Virginia Street in Charleston caught on fire earlier today, Mar. 30.

Crews on the scene tell 13 News it is unclear how it started, but the surrounding brush and the sign did catch on fire.

They tell us that it could be either an electrical fire or caused by a cigarette.

This is a developing story and we will update it when more information becomes available.