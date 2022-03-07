CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing will be sharing this year’s Deaf Awareness Day celebration in a virtual premiere event.

The commission says the event will premiere on the WVCDHH Facebook page at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 9 and will also air on West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s West Virginia Channel at 7 p.m. that evening. Following the presentations, the celebration event will be posted to the commission’s web page.

“West Virginia Deaf Awareness Day promotes awareness of West Virginia’s Deaf and Hard of hearing community, Deaf culture, American Sign Language, and specialized services that are available within our state,” said Erik Essington, newly appointed WVCDHH Executive Director. “We invite all West Virginians to join us for this virtual event.

The West Virginia Legislature established the commission in 1989 to support West Virginia residents who are deaf and hard of hearing.

The commission says featured speakers will include Essington; WVCDHH staff, board members and Chair Paul See; West Virginia Governor Jim Justice; U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito; U.S. Senator Joe Manchin; West Virginia Senator Mike Caputo and West Virginia Delegate Laura Kimble.