Virtual school program grows in popularity in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Hundreds of students in Kanawha County went back to school Monday morning without ever having to leave their home. The Virtual Program started as a pilot project for high schoolers in Kanawha County with just 22 students. The program expanded after that to include middle school students and now students in elementary school. Right now there are 400 students enrolled.

“We can tailor the courses and the curriculum around the child’s schedule and around what the parents want for their child,” said Executive Director of the virtual program Valery Harper.

So far the high school program has seen a 91% success rate. The middle school success rate is 85%. Students have access to tutors if they need them and other resources to help them budget their time and stay on track.

