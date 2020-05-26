‘Visitation station’ allows families to safely visit amid pandemic

WELLSTON, OH (WOWK) – As more places begin to slowly re-open, there are a few places that aren’t so lucky. In order to keep residents safe, a majority of nursing homes across the country, and across the Tri-State have shut their doors to visitors, leaving many to get creative.

Edgewood Manor of Wellston is now home to the “Visitation Station.” It’s a pretty descent sized box, made of plywood and Plexiglas. It was built by the center’s maintenance director, as a way of allowing residents to see their families.

“The best thing for them would be for them to give their family member a hug,” Edgewood Manor Administrator Drew Vogel says. “Obviously with the coronavirus around that is not going to happen for a while — so this was the second-best thing, the solution and it’s worked out pretty well.”

Nancy Tolbert frequents Edgewood Manor to visit her Aunt Eula — affectionately known as “Aunt Dood.”

“I try to come several times a week during normal times,” Tolbert says. “This is awesome — we really needed this.”

Residents — like Aunt Dood — sit on one side, while their families sit on the other.

Since their is only one “visitation station” — Vogel says family members can call the center to schedule a time. He says it gives the residents something to look forward to.

“With Eula, the aids were back there fixing her hair, she wanted to look good for this event,” he says.

Aunt Dood turns 88 years young next month. She says she is looking forward to many more visits with her niece. As for the staff at Edgewood, they say they will keep the box up as long as social distancing must continue.

Follow Lily Bradley on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories